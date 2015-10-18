Automotive Articles Magazine Last Updated:

We take the Ferrari 458, Audi R8, and McLaren MP4-12C for a flogging. SUPERCAR SHOOTOUT VIDEO - YOUTUBE It's difficult to explain just exactly why there is such a mystique around supercars. Maybe it's the dream for most. But the reality of owning let alone driving these cars are much different. The long and short of it is that we went in expecting to be blown away. Don't get me wrong these are the pinnacle of "street" super cars.



But they are not race cars. I thought these cars would have been more hard core. But they just feel like bigger and faster versions of lower priced sports cars. (Cough Cough S2000, FRS, Miata, Vette) I would take a seasons worth of competitive kart racing over owning a super car any day. It's just impossible to justify on any level the price tag.

However the experience was worth even a few grand if you can swing it. I ran about 30 laps. If you know the track and get a chance to run these cars I'd highly recommend it as it helps put things into perspective and of course its fun too.

http://www.ft86club.com/forums/showthread.php?t=40792 Final Track Review of the Scion FRS in a stock setup. Final Track Review of the Scion FRS in a stock setup.

A general look at what the 2015 Denver Auto Show had to offer.

Most people who work in the automotive industry will say they enjoy their job. "Hondapro Jason" is enthusiastic to say the least. It started when his family purchased their first new Honda, a 1987 Honda Accord LX-i. Naturally he had a 1994 Honda Accord EX-L as his first car. This was merely the beginning. Most people who work in the automotive industry will say they enjoy their job. "Hondapro Jason" is enthusiastic to say the least. It started when his family purchased their first new Honda, a 1987 Honda Accord LX-i. Naturally he had a 1994 Honda Accord EX-L as his first car. This was merely the beginning.





For years now there have been constant complaints from Honda owners on forums and blogs about issues with certain Honda 6 speed manual transmissions. Problems ranging from difficulty engaging gears, grinding and loss of gears all together. The article does research on the issue based on some of these complaints and provides video findings.



Comments or Remarks on the Article? Email Us Here. For years now there have been constant complaints from Honda owners on forums and blogs about issues with certain Honda 6 speed manual transmissions. Problems ranging from difficulty engaging gears, grinding and loss of gears all together. The article does research on the issue based on some of these complaints and provides video findings.

Video, photos, and information on the new R35 Nissan Skyline GT-R at the Tokyo Motor Show. Video, photos, and information on the new R35 Nissan Skyline GT-R at the Tokyo Motor Show.

The last few races have been very tough – as they started really well and ended very bad. The Super Taikyu race at Okayama, a circuit I had never seen before, went off to an awesome start when we qualified on pole in our class with a couple of tenths to spare.

SEMA Show - a note.

We had qualifying for the round 4 of Super Taikyu at Fuji Speedway today.



Best result so far this season - 3rd!

Well, it was a high followed by a low.

The race got to a good start with Maejima-san as start driver with plans to switch after either one or two stints for me to finish off the race.

A week ago, the 3rd race of the season was held for Super Taikyu - the only 24 hour race on the schedule - at the northern island of Hokkaido in the city of Tokachi. （十勝）